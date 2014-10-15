BRIEF-Cosmo Pharmaceuticals shareholders to vote on change of registered office and seat of management

Oct 15 Cosmo Pharmaceuticals SpA :
* Says Cosmo shareholders to vote on change of registered
office and seat of management
* Says board of directors has resolved to call Extraordinary
Shareholders Meeting in order to propose a change of registered
office and seat of management of company
* Says registered office will be moved to Luxembourg
* Says operations of group's existing plants in Lainate will
be unaffected and this transaction shall have no impact on
employment levels
* Says shares in Cosmo Pharmaceuticals SpA will be
automatically replaced by shares in Cosmo Pharmaceuticals SA
