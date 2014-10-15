版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 10月 15日 星期三 13:18 BJT

BRIEF-Cosmo Pharmaceuticals shareholders to vote on change of registered office and seat of management

Oct 15 Cosmo Pharmaceuticals SpA :

* Says Cosmo shareholders to vote on change of registered office and seat of management

* Says board of directors has resolved to call Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting in order to propose a change of registered office and seat of management of company

* Says registered office will be moved to Luxembourg

* Says operations of group's existing plants in Lainate will be unaffected and this transaction shall have no impact on employment levels

* Says shares in Cosmo Pharmaceuticals SpA will be automatically replaced by shares in Cosmo Pharmaceuticals SA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐