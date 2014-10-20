BRIEF-Cosmo Pharmaceuticals says Ferring's CORTIMENT MMX receives European approval

Oct 20 Cosmo Pharmaceuticals SpA :

* Says Ferring's CORTIMENT MMX, a new treatment for ulcerative colitis, receives European approval

* Says CORTIMENT MMX has received marketing approval from 27 European Union member states following EU mutual recognition procedure (MRP)

* Says Ferring plans to begin launching product in 27 additional European countries in coming months