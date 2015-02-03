版本:
BRIEF-Cosmo Pharmaceuticals says Cosmo and Santarus file lawsuit against Par for patent infringement of Uceris patents

Feb 3 Cosmo Pharmaceuticals SpA :

* Cosmo and Santarus file lawsuit against Par for patent infringement of Uceris patents

* Lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
