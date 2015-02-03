BRIEF-Cosmo Pharmaceuticals says Cosmo and Santarus file lawsuit against Par for patent infringement of Uceris patents

BRIEF-Parexel International is working with investment bankers to explore sale- WSJ, citing sources
* Parexel International is working with investment bankers to explore sale- WSJ, citing sources
Feb 3 Cosmo Pharmaceuticals SpA :
* Cosmo and Santarus file lawsuit against Par for patent infringement of Uceris patents
* Lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Parexel International is working with investment bankers to explore sale- WSJ, citing sources
NEW YORK, May 8 No. 2 U.S. exchange operator Bats said on Monday it plans to offer a cheaper alternative to the closing auctions for New York Stock Exchange- and Nasdaq-listed securities, taking aim at one of the busiest and most-lucrative trading periods of the day.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.02 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Updates to early afternoon)