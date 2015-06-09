Cosmo says Cassiopea to list on SIX Swiss Exchange

BRIEF-U Blox acquires Simcom Cellular module product line
* Now expects revenues to reach between CHF 485 and 515 million, with profits in region of CHF 60 and 65 million including integration costs for 2017
ZURICH, June 9 Cosmo Pharmaceuticals said on Tuesday its majority-owned subsidiary, Cassiopea, plans an Initial Public Offering (IPO) and listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange this year.
Cosmo said it planned to reduce its current shareholding in Cassiopea to below 50 percent from 97 percent through the flotation, which will comprise a secondary offering of shares.
Around 37 percent of the IPO will be reserved for allocation to existing Cosmo shareholders, the pharmaceutical firm said.
Cassiopea is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing medical dermatology products. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Now expects revenues to reach between CHF 485 and 515 million, with profits in region of CHF 60 and 65 million including integration costs for 2017
LONDON/FRANKFURT Jan 20 U.S. banks Morgan Stanley and Citigroup have identified many of the roles that will need to be moved from Britain following its exit from the European Union, sources involved in the processes told Reuters.
NEW YORK, Jan 20 Nasdaq Inc will ask U.S. regulators under the Trump administration to limit the trading of shares of small companies and illiquid exchange-traded funds to the exchanges on which they are listed, the market operator said in a note to clients.