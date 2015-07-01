Cosmo set to raise 163 mln Sfr in Cassiopea initial public offering

ZURICH, July 1 Cassiopea SpA said it
will list its stock at 34 Swiss francs ($36.34) per share on
Wednesday, in a bid by Cosmo Pharmauceuticals SA to
raise 163 million francs through the initial public offering of
the skin and hair treatment maker.
Swiss-listed Cosmo is reducing its 97 percent stake in
Cassiopea to just under 50 percent through the listing.
The offering comprises 4.8 million shares to be listed on
the Swiss exchange later on Wednesday at 34 francs each, with an
extra 363,640 shares available in an over-allotment within the
next month. This amounts to a market capitalization of 340 mln
francs.
The shares were offered publicly in Switzerland and
privately to qualified investors outside the country.
Cassiopea is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on
topical treatment against acne, male-pattern baldness and
genital warts.
(Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Christopher Cushing)