BRIEF-Cosmo Pharmaceuticals announces results of withdrawal process

UPDATE 1-British insurance body calls for overhaul for injury lump sums
* Personal injury lawyers say current system protects claimants (Adds detail, background, Association of Personal Injury Lawyers)
Jan 27 Cosmo Pharmaceuticals SpA :
* Communicates results of withdrawal process and time line for pre-emption rights
* 104,931 shares tendered
* Pre-emption rights at 156.03 Swiss francs ($173) per share until Feb. 13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9031 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Personal injury lawyers say current system protects claimants (Adds detail, background, Association of Personal Injury Lawyers)
MILAN/FRANKFURT, May 12 Private-equity held Italian packaging firm Guala Closures is moving ahead with plans for a sale or a stock market listing that may value the company at more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), sources close to the matter said.
* AstraZeneca seeking to mitigate loss of patents (Adds details, share reaction, analyst comment)