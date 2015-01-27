版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 1月 27日 星期二 14:17 BJT

BRIEF-Cosmo Pharmaceuticals announces results of withdrawal process

Jan 27 Cosmo Pharmaceuticals SpA :

* Communicates results of withdrawal process and time line for pre-emption rights

* 104,931 shares tendered

* Pre-emption rights at 156.03 Swiss francs ($173) per share until Feb. 13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9031 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐