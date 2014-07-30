版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 7月 30日

BRIEF-Cosmo Pharmaceuticals reports H1 revenue of EUR 41.1 million

July 30 Cosmo Pharmaceuticals SpA : * Says H1 revenue EUR 41.1 million versus EUR 26.6 million year ago * Says H1 profit after taxes EUR 76.8 million versus EUR 63.3 million year ago * Says H1 operating result EUR 14.6 million versus EUR 6.7 million year ago * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
