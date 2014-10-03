BRIEF-Cosmo Pharmaceuticals Spa and Salix Pharmaceuticals announce termination of merger agreement

Asset manager BlackRock's quarterly profit rises 31 pct
April 19 BlackRock Inc, the world's biggest asset manager, reported a 31 percent rise in quarterly profit helped by higher investment advisory fees and securities lending revenue.
Oct 3 Cosmo Pharmaceuticals Spa
* Says Salix Pharmaceuticals and Cosmo Technologies announce termination of merger agreement
* Says under terms of termination, which is effective immediately, Salix will make a $25 million payment to Cosmo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 BlackRock Inc, the world's biggest asset manager, reported a 31 percent rise in quarterly profit helped by higher investment advisory fees and securities lending revenue.
April 19 The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Edge Therapeutics announces $18 million registered direct offering of common stock