版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 3日 星期五 13:22 BJT

BRIEF-Cosmo Pharmaceuticals Spa and Salix Pharmaceuticals announce termination of merger agreement

Oct 3 Cosmo Pharmaceuticals Spa

* Says Salix Pharmaceuticals and Cosmo Technologies announce termination of merger agreement

* Says under terms of termination, which is effective immediately, Salix will make a $25 million payment to Cosmo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐