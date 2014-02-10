Taiwan's CDB Financial to buy Cosmos Bank for $760 mln-source

BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler prices 800 mln euro debt offering with 1 pct coupon
* prices 800 million euro unsecured senior debt offering with 1 percent coupon
HONG KONG Feb 10 Taiwan's China Development Financial Holding Corp has agreed to buy Cosmos Bank for about $760 million from GE Capital and SAC Capital, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.
The stock and cash deal is expected to be announced shortly, the person added.
China Development Financial Holding and Cosmos did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment. The person declined to be identified as the information is not yet public.
LONDON, April 28 A leading advisor to pension schemes and other investors on Friday called for a review of Germany's rules around takeovers, in light of a planned takeover of U.S. agrochemicals company Monsanto by Bayer .
* CFO says expects wealth management cross-border outflows to continue this year at same level as last year, with peak in Q4