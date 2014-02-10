版本:
Taiwan's CDB Financial to buy Cosmos Bank for $760 mln-source

HONG KONG Feb 10 Taiwan's China Development Financial Holding Corp has agreed to buy Cosmos Bank for about $760 million from GE Capital and SAC Capital, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The stock and cash deal is expected to be announced shortly, the person added.

China Development Financial Holding and Cosmos did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment. The person declined to be identified as the information is not yet public.
