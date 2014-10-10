版本:
中国
2014年 10月 11日

Costa Rica eyes US$1bn international bond in the first half 2015

WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (IFR) - Costa Rica is planning to raise US$1bn through a new international bond in the first half of 2015, the country's finance minister Helio Fallas told IFR on Friday.

The sovereign, rated Ba1/BB/BB+, is yet to determine the maturity of the new bond and to select banks to arrange the sale.

Fallas said the country would prefer to issue a long-dated bond but that final terms will depend on market conditions. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)
