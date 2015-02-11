Deutsche Bank, HSBC win Costa Rica mandate for new bond: sources

NEW YORK, Feb 11 (IFR) - Costa Rica has chosen Deutsche Bank
and HSBC as lead managers on an up to US$1bn international bond
sale that could take place as early as this month, market
sources told IFR on Wednesday.
The government, expected to formally announce the mandate
this week, made its selection from a short-list of six that also
included Citigroup, Bank of America, JP Morgan and Barclays.
The idea is to be ready for any windows of issuance
opportunity in the coming months, Juan Carlos Quiros Solano, the
country's head of public credit, said this week.
The government has been authorized to raise between US$500m
and US$1bn and is expected to decide on terms now that it has
picked the banks.
Costa Rica was last in the market in April 2014, when it
priced a US$1bn 2044 at par to yield 7%, or 339.5bp over US
Treasuries, through leads Bank of America Merrill Lynch and
Deutsche Bank.
At the time it still clung to one investment-grade rating -
a Baa3 from Moody's - with both S&P and Fitch already rating it
BB and BB+, respectively.
Since then, however, Moody's has demoted Costa Rica to Ba1,
citing the failure to pass reforms that would lower deficits and
ease its debt burden.
In January, Fitch revised its outlook on the BB+ rating to
negative, pointing to slower economic growth and worsening debt
dynamics.
Despite such credit concerns, bankers believe the
sovereign's possible maturities are relatively open, including a
30-year.
Several sovereigns, including Mexico, the Dominican Republic
and Colombia, have tapped 30-year money this year, taking
advantage of investors' hunt for yield further up the curve. And
bankers believe that Costa Rica could do the same.
However, with its existing 2044s trading at a low dollar
price of 97.75-98.75, it may prefer to print a new 2045 closer
to par and avoid a lumping of amortization, given that there is
already US$1bn outstanding on the 2044s.
The borrower would also likely sell a new benchmark bond if
it opted for a 10-year, as the existing 4.375% 2025s are trading
at a low dollar price of 90.25-91.25 - well below the OID
thresholds that allow for a reopening, say bankers.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Additional reporting by Paul
Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)