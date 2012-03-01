Crippled Costa cruise ship arrives in Seychelles capital

VICTORIA, March 1 A crippled Costa cruise
line with more than 1,000 people on board arrived at the capital
of Seychelles on Thursday after three days at sea without power.
A French tuna fishing boat towed the stricken Costa Allegra
towards the port in Victoria, where a line of ambulances, a Red
Cross medical team and a fleet of small buses awaited the
arrival of the liner.
The Costa Allegra, which is owned by the company whose giant
liner smashed into rocks off Italy last month, suffered an
engine-room fire which knocked out the ship's main power supply
on Monday, disabling the engines in waters prowled by pirates.
A team from Costa Cruises, a unit of the U.S. cruise line
giant Carnival Corp. , boarded the Costa Allegra
on Wednesday to make arrangements for hotel accommodation and
onward flights for the 636 passengers and 413 crew once they
land.
More than 600 airline seats and 400 rooms had been reserved,
the cruise company said.
Costa Cruises said 376 passengers out of 627 had accepted its
offer to continue their holiday in the Seychelles, where a
carnival kicks off on Friday, at the firm's expense. The other
passengers will fly home.
With the liner still a few km (miles) from the port, the
passengers' luggage had already been put onto other vessels,
brought ashore and loaded aboard buses lined up to take the
tourists to their hotels.
The passengers, including four children, are from 25
different nations, with the largest contingents being 127 from
France and 126 from Italy. There are also 38 Germans, 31
Britons, 13 Canadians and eight Americans on board.