UPDATE 3-Tired passengers leave crippled Costa cruise ship

* Fire put out within an hour, other generators failed
* Many opt for holiday in Seychelles
* Some passengers praise crew, others complain of conditions
By George Thande
VICTORIA, March 1 Weary passengers
complained of unbearable heat and appalling hygiene for three
days in the Indian Ocean aboard cruise ship Costa Allegra after
a fire knocked out the vessel's main power supply.
With no air conditioning, running water, lights or hot food,
the 627 passengers were forced to sleep on deck in the stifling
heat until the liner was towed into Seychelles capital Victoria
on Thursday.
One of the Costa Allegra's three diesel generators caught
fire on Monday and although the blaze was extinguished within an
hour two more generators in the engine room then failed, the
ship's captain, Niccolo Alba, told a news conference.
Alba said a general emergency was declared when the
generator caught fire, the lifeboats were prepared and
passengers were ready to abandon ship as the liner drifted in
the Indian Ocean, where Somali pirates roam.
"It was terrible, as you can imagine. Hygiene conditions were
absolutely deplorable. I have some photos that show the
state of the toilets. We stayed for three days without
electricity, it's very difficult to live in such
conditions, especially in such heat," one passenger told Reuters
Television.
Alba said two people had fallen in the dark and hurt
themselves, but he denied an earlier report from a Seychelles
health ministry official that six people had broken limbs.
"They were able to put the fire out and from that
point on, it was just a matter of inconvenience, not having
enough food, not being able to rest well at night...the heat is
unbearable, so we had to spend most of our nights on the top
deck of the ship," said another passenger.
More than half the passengers took up the offer of a seven
or 14-day holiday on the archipelago from the ship's owner Costa
Cruises, the same company whose giant liner Costa Concordia
smashed into rocks off Italy in January.
At 29,000 gross tonnes, the ship is considerably smaller
than the huge Costa Concordia which capsized, killing at least
25 people.
A team from Costa Cruises, a unit of the U.S. cruise line
giant Carnival Corp. , boarded the Costa Allegra
on Wednesday to arrange hotel accommodation and onward flights
for the passengers. It said more than 600 airline seats and 400
rooms had been reserved.
"I WANT TO GO HOME"
A small generator was installed in the crippled vessel, but
was only powerful enough to run its auxiliary communication
system, not the air conditioning or cooking systems.
With no lights working on board, the company said it had
dropped hundreds of torches onto the ship to help passengers
find their way around at night.
A passenger from Germany praised the crew, saying they had
tried their best to make those on board comfortable.
Another passenger from the Indian Ocean island of Reunion
said he felt tired and dirty and had been afraid of pirates, but
there was never any shortage of drinking water or sandwiches.
Norbert Stiekema, executive vice-president at Costa Cruises,
told the news conference that all passengers were offered the
option of a holiday or a flight home, and that all outstanding
bills on the ship had been cancelled.
The passengers were met in Victoria by ambulances, a Red
Cross medical team and a fleet of small buses to take them to
hotels on the country's main island of Mahe.
One woman was rushed into an ambulance and another had to be
supported as she walked off the ship.
The passengers, including four children, are from 25
nations. The largest contingents are 127 from France and 126
from Italy. There were also 38 Germans, 31 Britons, 13 Canadians
and eight Americans.
The Costa Allegra left Diego Suarez in Madagascar on
Saturday and, sailing northeast, had been due to dock in Mahe on
Tuesday. While 376 passengers opted to stay on in the
Seychelles, others had had enough
"I am no longer in the mood for a holiday. I want to go home
as soon as I can," said another passenger.