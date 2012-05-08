UPDATE 1-Costamare posts higher profit as rates pick up

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
* Q1 EPS $0.40 vs $0.30/shr last year
* Q1 voyage rev up 16 pct to $100 mln
May 8 Container shipping company Costamare Inc posted a higher quarterly profit as charter rates for vessels increased during the quarter.
Voyage revenue rose 16 percent to $100 million.
January-March net income rose to $24.5 million, or 40 cents per share, from $17.9 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 41 cents per share.
The Athens, Greece-based company's shares, which have shed about 10 percent in the last three months, closed at $14 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.