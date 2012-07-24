Costamare 2nd-qtr profit falls on lower rates

BRIEF-Ashford Prime prices public offering of convertible preferred stock
* Priced underwritten public offering of 5.50% series B cumulative convertible preferred stock at $20.19 per share
* Q2 EPS $0.31 vs $0.43 last year
* Q2 voyage rev $96 mln vs $94.3 mln last year
July 24 Greek container ship owner Costamare's second-quarter profit fell as charter rates continue to remain depressed in the troubled shipping sector.
Charter rates for container ships crashed in the last four years as a large number of new ships were delivered before the economic downturn. Daily rates for large vessels fell to about $10,000 per day this year from $350,000 in 2008.
Net income for the second quarter fell to $21.1 million, or 31 cents per share, compared with $26.2 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time charges, it earned 32 cents per share.
Voyage revenues rose 2 percent to $96 million.
Costamare, majority owned by the Konstantakopoulos family, has 56 vessels chartered to firms like A.P. Moller-Maersk , COSCO and Hapag Lloyd.
Costamare shares, which have fallen 27 percent in the past year, closed at $13 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Priced underwritten public offering of 5.50% series B cumulative convertible preferred stock at $20.19 per share
March 2 Spotify said on Thursday it has reached 50 million paid subscribers, growing 25 percent in less than six months and extending the Swedish music streaming service's lead over its closest rival, Apple Music.
MEXICO CITY, March 2 Mexico's economy minister will travel to Detroit on Friday to meet with executives from automakers Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co, keeping a frenetic pace of meetings to deter President Donald Trump from punishing Mexican exports.