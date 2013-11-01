CORRECTED-Costa Rica aims to sell 16 mln tns carbon credits on new exchange

(Corrects date in second paragraph to last month)
By Zach Dyer
SAN JOSE Nov 1 Costa Rica expects to sell 16
million tonnes of carbon credits over eight years on its new
carbon exchange, Latin America's first, a venue that allows
polluters to offset their emissions with permits they can buy.
Launched last month, the exchange provides a forum for
tradable certificates that confer the right to emit one tonne of
carbon dioxide.
The approach attaches a cost to pollutants and seeks to
reduce greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.
"It will be a common base to fight climate change and help
the country reach its goal of carbon neutrality," Environment
and Energy Minister Rene Castro told Reuters.
The Central American country aims to reach net zero carbon
emissions by 2021.
The new BANCO2 market verifies and regulates the sale of
Costa Rican Carbon Units, or UCCs, but the exchange faces the
challenge of saturated international carbon markets and low
prices for the credits.
Besides the UCCs, traders can also purchase the so-called
Certified Emissions Reductions issued by the U.N.'s Clean
Development Mechanism (CDM), the original carbon market created
by the Kyoto Protocol. The CDM allows developed nations to
purchase carbon offsets by investing in pollution-reducing
projects in poorer countries.
Earlier this month, Costa Rica's Forest Financing Fund
issued the first 1.2 million tonnes worth of carbon offsets at
$5 per tonne.
By 2021, the fund aims to generate 16 million tonnes worth
of credits from a range of pollution-reducing projects that can
be sold to buyers seeking too offset their emissions, according
to the environment and energy ministry.
Prices for carbon credits reached an all-time high in July
2008 at 36.43 euros ($50.17) per tonne under the European
Union's carbon market, the world's biggest.
But when Europe's industrial production stalled after the
2009 financial crisis, supply quickly dwarfed demand, driving
the credits to their lowest level of 2.75 euros ($3.79) per
tonne in April, according to data from Point Carbon.
The new carbon market will also work with Costa Rica's
central bank to offer reduced interest rates on energy-efficient
cars and home improvements in exchange for signing over the
carbon emission offsets to BANCO2.
But global supply of carbon credits exceeds demand for the
offsets.
"In the current economic situation, all of the carbon
markets are more or less over supplied," said Stig Schjolset,
head of EU Carbon Analysis for Thomson Reuters Point Carbon.
Still, Costa Rican subsidiaries of Bridgestone Corp
and Toyota Motor Corp have expressed interest in
mitigating their carbon footprint with the assistance of BANCO2.
Denmark is also considering buying credits on the nascent
exchange, according to a statement from Castro's office.
Still, Schjolset said it could take years before Costa
Rica's market takes off.
"Much more ambitious (pollution) targets will have to be put
into place post-2020 to create a real demand for reductions both
internally and through international offsets," he said.
(Reporting by Zach Dyer; Editing by David Alire Garcia, Simon
Gardner and Bob Burgdorfer)