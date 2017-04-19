Discovery to build $400 mln theme park in Costa Rica

MEXICO CITY, April 18 Discovery Communications
, owner of Discovery Channel and Animal Planet, will
build a $400 million theme park in Costa Rica, the government
said on Tuesday.
Local investment firm Sun Latin America will be responsible
for developing the 800-hectare (1,977-acre) project in the
province of Guanacaste, a beach tourism destination some 225
kilometers (139.81 miles) north of the capital, the government
said.
The park, which will include hotels, eco-adventure
activities, sports areas and restaurants, will generate some
2,000 jobs during its 2018-2020 construction, Costa Rican
President Luis Guillermo Solís told a news conference.
Discovery Communications and Sun Latin America did not
provide details on their agreement.
(Reporting by Enrique Andres Pretel; Editing by Sandra Maler)