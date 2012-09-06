Costa Rican president says no dead from quake

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Sept 5 Costa Rican President Laura Chinchilla said there were no deaths caused by a powerful earthquake that hit Costa Rica on Wednesday, contradicting the Red Cross, which had initially said two people were killed.

"There weren't any lives lost or serious physical injuries as a result of the events this morning," Chinchilla told a news conference in the capital San Jose.

The 7.6 magnitude quake was first thought to have claimed two lives, but the Red Cross later revised its estimate and said one woman died in the quake when she suffered a heart attack. That was not included by Chinchilla in her tally.

Striking a tourist region popular with Hollywood stars, Costa Rica's worst quake in over two decades sowed panic in the capital, disrupting power supplies and communications, and caused an entire hospital on the Pacific Coast to be evacuated.