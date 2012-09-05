版本:
2012年 9月 5日 星期三

Strong earthquake hits Costa Rica

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica Sept 5 A strong 7.9 earthquake rocked Costa Rica on Wednesday, rattling buildings and cutting power in some areas of the capital of San Jose, a Reuters correspondent and the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

