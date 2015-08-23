Uber driver attacked and cars stopped during Costa Rica launch

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica Aug 23 One Uber driver was
attacked and at least two of the ride-hailing service's cars
were taken out of circulation during the company's first weekend
of business in Costa Rica, the government said.
After picking up a fare in Costa Rican capital San Jose, the
driver was attacked by taxi drivers who smashed his car with a
baseball bat and threatened him, newspaper La Nacion said.
The government condemned the attack but said in a statement
issued late on Saturday that it would levy fines against drivers
and take away licenses of vehicles working for Uber, which it
says is operating illegally.
Authorities have so far taken at least two Uber vehicles off
the roads, the government said.
A spokesman for Uber said it would cover the driver's
expenses if it was confirmed that he worked for the company. The
company says it is operating within the law in Costa Rica.
(Reporting by Enrique Pretel; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)