UPDATE 4-Costco to pay out $3 billion in special dividend

* Declares special dividend of $7 a share
* Several other companies plan payouts before year-end
* Costco shares up 6.3 percent
* Governance experts raise eyebrows at some payouts
By Jessica Wohl
Nov 28 Retailer Costco Wholesale Corp
said it would pay a special dividend totaling roughly $3
billion, the largest payout so far from any company ahead of a
likely increase in the U.S. dividend tax.
The warehouse club operator will use proceeds from a $3.5
billion debt offering to pay for the dividend, it said
Wednesday. It also posted higher-than-expected November sales,
and shares rose 6.3 percent.
Several companies have declared one-time cash payouts in
recent days ahead of a likely increase in the dividend tax rate
due to the so-called fiscal cliff - a combination of tax
increases and spending cuts due to kick in at the beginning of
2013 if Congress and the White House cannot agree on a plan to
reduce the federal budget deficit.
In some cases, insiders are among the biggest beneficiaries
of the special payouts, as well as shifts of regular dividends
into 2012 from 2013.
That is not the case at Costco, known for keeping prices low
while compensating employees with wages and benefits above the
U.S. retail average.
Co-founder Jim Sinegal, who left his position as chief
executive officer on his 76th birthday in January, is the
chain's 33rd-largest shareholder. However, he is also the
company's biggest individual owner, with about 2 million shares,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
By contrast, Las Vegas Sands Corp Chairman Sheldon
Adelson, a billionaire Republican donor, and his family stand to
get more than half of the casino developer's special dividend
announced on Monday. The payout totals about $2.27 billion,
based on the number of outstanding shares as of Sept. 30.
Also on Monday, Dillard's Inc announced a special
dividend of $5 per share. Dillard family members are three of
the top 11 shareholders at the department store operator. On
Tuesday, spirits company Brown-Forman Corp declared a
$4-a-share special dividend. Two of the nine largest
Brown-Forman shareholders are affiliates of the Brown family.
On Wednesday Guess Inc declared a special
$1.20-a-share dividend. Members of the Marciano family control
more than 26 percent of Guess stock.
In early November, Wynn Resorts Ltd paid a dividend
of $8 per share, including a regular 50-cent payout. Chief
Executive Officer Stephen Wynn and his ex-wife, Elaine, each own
nearly 10 percent of the company's stock.
On Nov. 19, Costco's biggest rival, Wal-Mart Stores Inc
, moved its planned dividend to late December from early
January to help shareholders avoid any increase in the tax rate.
The family of founder Sam Walton owns just over
half of the company's shares.
One governance expert said it always raised suspicions
whenever a company dominated by insiders decided to pay out a
large dividend, since they reap the rewards.
"We would automatically raise a red flag for a company if it
was paying out an unusually large cash dividend at this point in
the year simply to take account of potential tax hikes without
taking into account long-term investment," Paul Hodgson, chief
research analyst at governance group GMI Ratings.
ALTRUISM
But Hodgson said dividends like Costco's could potentially
be seen as something like corporate altruism, if insiders were
not benefiting and a dividend was the best use of cash.
Costco's dividend is worth nearly $3.07 billion, based on
the number of shares outstanding as of early September, the end
of the company's fourth quarter.
Costco shareholders have done well since the worst of the
financial crisis. The shares have had a total return of 56.9
percent since end of September 2008, compared with a 32.8
percent total return for Standard & Poor's 500 index.
Special dividends "make a lot of sense right now" given the
looming tax increase, and other companies may follow suit, said
Randy Warren, chief investment officer of Warren Financial
Service, a registered investment advisory firm.
"We might even see something from some tech companies, some
of the giants that have a lot of cash on their balance sheets,
companies like Apple, Microsoft and Cisco," he said. "The timing
is the overwhelming consideration, but if they really had
something better to do with the cash I'm sure they would do it."
Warren's holdings include Costco, Apple Inc,
Microsoft Corp and Cisco Systems Inc.
LOTS OF CASH
The third item on Costco's code of ethics is to "take care
of our employees." Fifth on the five-point list, the company's
"ultimate goal" is to "reward our shareholders."
Costco keeps expenses low, everywhere from its Issaquah,
Washington, headquarters to stores, where shoppers who pay
annual membership fees of up to $110 carry purchases out in
their own bags or reused cardboard boxes.
The hot-dog-and-fountain-drink combo sold at Costco's food
courts is a longstanding signal of the chain's focus on low
prices. The combo has cost $1.50 since Costco started selling
hot dogs from a cart in 1985.
Costco will pay its special dividend on Dec. 18 to
shareholders of record on Dec. 10.
November sales at Costco stores open at least a year rose 6
percent, topping the analysts' forecast of 5.4 percent growth,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.