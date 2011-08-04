UPDATE 1-Costco July same-store sales up 10 pct, beat poll

* Net sales up 15 pct

* Same-store sales excluding fuel prices and forex up 5 pct (Adds detail)

Aug 4 U.S. warehouse club operator Costco Wholesale Corp posted a higher-than-expected 10 percent rise in July sales at stores open at least a year, helped by higher gasoline prices and strengthening foreign currencies.

Net sales at Issaquah, Washington-based Costco rose 15 percent to $6.74 billion for July.

Analysts were expecting July same-store sales to rise 8.6 percent, including the impact of fuel prices, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Excluding the impact of gasoline prices and foreign exchange, comparable July same-store sales were up 5 percent.

Costco said this year's four-week period included 27 days in the U.S. versus 28 days last year. The calendar shift hit this year's total and comparable sales by about three percent, it added. (Reporting Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore)