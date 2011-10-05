UPDATE 3-Costco raises membership fees; profit misses view

* Q4 EPS $1.08 vs Street view $1.10
* Raising membership fees 10 percent as of Nov. 1
* Sept same-store sales up 12 pct; analysts' view 10.1 pct
* Shares fall 2.1 percent
By Jessica Wohl
Oct 5 Costco Wholesale Corp (COST.O) is
increasing annual membership fees by 10 percent for 22 million
members, a long-awaited move that pleased analysts even as
fourth-quarter profit missed forecasts.
The largest U.S. warehouse club operator sells products
from paper towels to televisions at a discount to its members,
who pay annual membership fees.
Before Wednesday's announcement of fee increases, which
take effect Nov. 1 for most U.S. and Canadian members, Costco
had not raised its main fees since 2006.
"I think Costco was very reluctant to take a membership fee
increase, which is essentially inflation of the membership fee,
when their core customer was already dealing with a lot of
inflation," said Sanford Bernstein analyst Colin McGranahan.
Now that some higher costs, such as cotton, food and
gasoline, have subsided, it may have seemed like more of an
appropriate time for the increase, he said.
At the same time, Costco waited until this year to raise
its regular $50 membership fee to $55, as the new higher rate
is not taxable for residents of California. Previously, the
tax-free limit had been $50.
EARNINGS MISS EXPECTATIONS
For the fourth quarter that ended on Aug. 28, net income
was $478 million, or $1.08 a share, up from $432 million, or 97
cents a share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected $1.10 a share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Issaquah, Washington-based company fell 2.1
percent to $79.90 in early trading on Nasdaq.
The earnings miss was due in part to an inventory charge
stemming from inflation. As Costco's product costs rose for
items such as food and clothing, it took an inventory charge of
$32 million, or 4 cents per share, in the quarter.
The company took a total of 12 cents per share in such
charges during fiscal 2011, after no such charges in 2010.
September sales at stores open at least a year, or
same-store sales, rose 12 percent including fuel. Analysts, on
average, had expected a 10.1 percent rise, according to Thomson
Reuters.
Costco's September sales are "another data point that
suggests despite all of the negative macro headlines, there's
not a lot of empirical evidence from the retailers yet that the
U.S. consumer is slowing," said McGranahan, who has a "market
perform" rating on the shares.
Not all retailers are faring as well. September sales at
top U.S. drugstore Walgreen Co WAG.N rose less than expected.
MAIN FEES GO UP
Costco's membership fee increase follows a similar move by
competitor BJ's Wholesale Club Inc, which just went private.
BJ's raised its membership fee by $5 to $50 in January.
Costco's U.S. and Canadian household and business
memberships will cost $55 a year, up from $50 for most of those
memberships.
Executive members, who receive rewards such as an annual
rebate check to use in the store based on what they spend, will
now pay $110, up from $100.
The fee increases affect a little more than 22 million
members, roughly half of whom are executive members. Costco has
roughly 35 million members overall.
While the increased fees could add 20 cents to 25 cents to
earnings per share over the next two years as memberships are
renewed, Janney analyst David Strasser expects roughly half of
the fee increase will be used to hold down prices.
Membership fee revenue rose 10.7 percent to $590 million in
the fourth quarter.
Costco previously reported that fourth-quarter sales rose
17 percent to $27.6 billion. Excluding inflation in gas prices
and stronger foreign currencies, same-store sales rose 7
percent in the quarter.
