UPDATE 1-Costco Wholesale Q1 profit rises

Dec 8 Costco Wholesale Corp
posted a higher quarterly profit, helped by strong gasoline
prices and membership fees.
The largest U.S. warehouse club operator sells products from
chicken to couches at a discount, to its members who pay annual
membership fees.
For the first quarter it earned $320 million, or 73 cents
per share, compared with $312 million, or 71 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Net sales rose 13 percent to $21.18 billion, excluding
membership fees.
The club, which raised membership fees for most U.S. and
Canadian members by 10 percent on Nov. 1, said membership fee
revenue rose 7.5 percent to $447 million in the quarter.
Costco is in its final month of being led by co-founder and
longtime Chief Executive Jim Sinegal. He is handing over the CEO
role to President and Chief Operating Officer Craig Jelinek in
January. Sinegal plans to stay on the board.
Shares of the Issaquah, Washington-based company closed at
$87.47 on Nasdaq on Wednesday.