UPDATE 1-Costco Dec same-store sales up 7 pct

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Net sales up 9 pct in five weeks ended Jan. 1
* Same-store sales excl gasoline and forex up 7 pct
Jan 5 U.S. warehouse club operator Costco Wholesale Corp posted a lower-than-expected 7 percent rise in December sales at stores open at least a year, held back by weak foreign currencies versus the U.S. dollar.
Net sales at Issaquah, Washington-based Costco rose 9 percent to $10.05 billion for the month of December, the five weeks ended January 1, 2012.
Analysts were expecting same-store sales to rise 7.6 percent, including the impact of fuel prices, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Excluding the impact of gasoline prices and foreign exchange, comparable December same-store sales were up 7 percent, Costco said.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.