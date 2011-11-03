UPDATE 1- Gasoline prices boost Costco Oct sales

(Adds detail)

Nov 3 U.S. warehouse club operator Costco Wholesale Corp's October same-store sales rose 9 percent, helped by high gasoline prices but marginally below market expectations.

Analysts were expecting same-store sales to rise 9.2 percent in Oct, including the impact of fuel prices, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Excluding inflation in gas prices and stronger foreign currencies, sales at stores open at least a year, or same-store sales, rose 7 percent in the month.

For the four weeks ended Oct. 30, Issaquah, Washington-based Costco said net sales surged 11 percent to $7.01 billion.

Last month, Costco increased its annual membership fees by 10 percent for 22 million members, a long-awaited move that pleased analysts even as fourth-quarter profit missed forecasts.[ID: nL3E7L517B]

Shares of the company closed at $84.43 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.