UPDATE 4-Costco profit beats; cheap gasoline lures shoppers

* Q2 EPS 90 cents, tops Wall Street view 87 cents
* Feb. same-store sales up 8 pct; Street view up 7.6 pct
* Shares up 1.1 percent in morning trading
By Jessica Wohl
Feb 29 Costco Wholesale Corp
posted a bigger-than-expected increase in quarterly profit as
the warehouse club's discounted gasoline prices lured shoppers
to its service stations and stores.
Costco prices gasoline below nearby service stations. When
gas prices rise, as they have recently, sales at Costco are
buoyed.
At the same time, Costco is willing to take a hit to margins
in order to keep its prices low so that shoppers come to its
stores more often. Costco typically prices everyday goods such
as bananas below supermarket prices, for example, and hopes that
once shoppers come in they stock up on other goods as well.
During the fiscal second quarter ended Feb. 12, Costco's
merchandise margins fell 0.3 percentage point to 10.53 percent,
which was slightly below expectations of 10.61 percent,
according to Bernstein analyst Colin McGranahan.
"It seems likely that underlying product margins may have
declined for a second quarter as (Costco) reinvests in value and
price," McGranahan said.
Shares of Costco were up 1.1 percent at $86.22 in morning
trading on the Nasdaq.
BMO Capital Markets analyst Wayne Hood has an "underperform"
rating on the shares, citing concerns about operating margin
pressure and a high valuation for the stock that leaves "little
room for disappointment."
Shares of Costco trade at 22.1 times expected earnings,
while Wal-Mart Stores Inc, whose chains include Sam's
Club warehouse clubs, trades at multiple of 12.1.
TAX RATE HELPED PROFIT, ANALYSTS SAY
Costco sells everything from strawberries to sweatpants. Its
members pay annual fees to shop at hundreds of large stores and
online.
Selling gasoline drives revenue, but gas is less profitable
than other goods. Costco has said in the past that about 30
percent of its members buy gas and shop on the same day.
Costco said second-quarter profit rose to $394 million, or
90 cents per share, from $348 million, or 79 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Analysts said the earnings were helped by a
lower-than-expected tax rate.
Sales in the quarter rose 10 percent to $22.51 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 87 cents per
share, on sales of $22.83 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Second-quarter same-store sales -- sales at stores open at
least a year -- rose 8 percent.
Same-store sales rose 8 percent in February, outpacing the
7.6 percent rise that analysts expected, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Excluding the impact of rising gasoline prices and foreign
currency fluctuations, same-store sales rose 7 percent during
both the second quarter and February.
The chain's January same-store sales rose 8 percent,
excluding those factors.
Membership fee revenue rose 7.7 percent to $459 million in
the quarter, Costco said. The Issaquah, Washington-based chain
raised fees for most U.S. and Canadian members by 10 percent on
Nov. 1.
Last week, Wal-Mart said Sam's Club same-store sales rose
5.4 percent in the latest quarter, excluding sales of gasoline.
Sam's Club total sales, including gasoline, rose 6.8 percent to
$14.01 billion.