UPDATE 1-Costco CEO to step down next year

Japan power trading set to surge again from April -official
* Big utilities free up power from bilateral contracts for JEPX
NEW YORK, Aug. 31 Costco Wholesale Corp's (COST.O) chief executive, Jim Sinegal, has informed the company's board about his plan to step down as CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2012, the U.S. warehouse club said on Wednesday.
Sinegal will be replaced by Craig Jelinek, currently president and chief operating officer, the company said. (Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan; editing by Andre Grenon)
* Big utilities free up power from bilateral contracts for JEPX
TOKYO, Feb 9 Japan's Nikkei share average slipped on Thursday due to pressure from a stronger yen ahead of a meeting this week between U.S. President Donald Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
SHANGHAI, Feb 9 A senior Chinese insurance regulator warned against the industry's reckless overseas investment, saying some insurers behaved recklessly when it came to offshore acquisitions, the official Securities Times reported on Thursday.