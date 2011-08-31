版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 1日 星期四 07:46 BJT

UPDATE 1-Costco CEO to step down next year

NEW YORK, Aug. 31 Costco Wholesale Corp's (COST.O) chief executive, Jim Sinegal, has informed the company's board about his plan to step down as CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2012, the U.S. warehouse club said on Wednesday.

Sinegal will be replaced by Craig Jelinek, currently president and chief operating officer, the company said. (Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan; editing by Andre Grenon)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐