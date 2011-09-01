Costco CEO's legacy continues as he steps down

* Sinegal co-founded Costco in 1983
By Jessica Wohl
CHICAGO, Sept 1 Jim Sinegal built a retail
empire with a simple credo: don't overcharge for anything, not
even hot dogs.
Over 28 years, Sinegal turned Costco Wholesale Corp
(COST.O) from one warehouse into a $78 billion global chain,
selling everything from gasoline to diapers and big-screen
TVs.
He's now handing the CEO reins to another company veteran,
Craig Jelinek, who would do well to heed Sinegal's philosophy.
Costco keeps expenses low, everywhere from its Issaquah,
Washington headquarters to stores, where shoppers who pay
annual membership fees of up to $100 carry purchases out in
their own bags or reused cardboard boxes.
Members paid more than $6 billion to fill up at Costco's
gas stations during fiscal 2010, but it is the $1.50
hot-dog-and-fountain-drink combo sold inside the food courts
that is most emblematic of Sinegal's business doctrine.
The price of that combo has been the same since Costco
started selling hot dogs from a cart in 1985. In 2010, it sold
more than $140 million worth worldwide.
"That $1.50 hot dog and drink makes them prove, every day,
their value proposition," said Patty Edwards, chief investment
officer at Trutina Financial, who lives in Costco's hometown.
"Anything in the store, the top margin it can have is 14
percent," said Edwards. The only exception is products under
Costco's own brand, Kirkland Signature, whose margins are
allowed to go a notch higher to 15 percent.
Sinegal, who started as a supermarket bagger, opened the
first Costco warehouse in Seattle in 1983 with co-founder Jeff
Brotman. Ten years later, Costco merged with The Price Company,
known as the initiator of the warehouse club concept.
Since then, Costco has ballooned into one of the world's
top 10 retailers even though it still has fewer than 600
stores. Of course, the average store is 145,000 square feet and
Costco also sells items online. (Click
r.reuters.com/cyp53s to see graphic on Costco sales,
stock)
Sporting glasses, gray hair and a mustache, Sinegal is one
of the most prominent and yet unassuming figures in American
retail.
"This is Jim Sinegal, and here's the beep," says the
message when Sinegal's line is dialed.
Yes, he often answers his own phone, as do other long-time
executives including Richard Galanti, who has been Costco's
chief financial officer since 1985.
Costco has a relatively small investor relations staff and
no public relations staff.
LOW MARGINS
Sinegal has groomed Galanti, Jelinek and others to hold the
line on margins, reward workers with health benefits and make
other decisions that some on Wall Street consider costly.
The company could raise prices, especially now as commodity
costs have soared, but it tries to keep them down as long as
possible, letting other retailers take the lead. Most of its
membership fees have held steady since 2006.
When the cost of bananas went up earlier this year, Costco
raised the price by 4 cents to 5 cents for a three-pound bunch
in markets such as Chicago, only to retreat when costs fell.
This strategy has helped Costco retain members through the
U.S. economic recession, though the company did see a string of
monthly declines in sales at established stores from October
2008 through August 2009, after financial markets tumbled
following Lehman Brothers' collapse.
Other retailers also felt pressure as shoppers held back,
and many continue to underperform Costco. Wal-Mart Stores Inc
(WMT.N) has posted nine straight quarters of sales declines at
established stores, though sales have been growing at its Sam's
Club warehouse chain.
Shares of Costco have risen nearly 40 percent in the past
year, whereas Wal-Mart shares are up just 6 percent even though
the world's largest retailer enjoys a gross profit margin of
close to 25 percent compared with Costco's 10.8 percent. Shares
of another competitor, BJ's Wholesale Club Inc BJ.N, have
risen about 21 percent over the last year.
LONG-TIME LIEUTENANT
Sinegal plans to step down as CEO on Jan. 1, 2012, his 76th
birthday, though he will remain with the retailer for another
year to help with the transition.
Those who follow Costco do not expect big changes under
Jelinek, who got his start at the company as a warehouse
manager in 1984 and was long seen as the next CEO once Sinegal
decided to retire.
Jelinek has been Costco's president and chief operating
officer since February 2010.
"We do not think the strategic vision of the company will
change," said Credit Suisse analyst Michael Exstein. "Craig
Jelinek has been the heir apparent for some time and we believe
he is well equipped to continue executing the company's vision
in his new role."
In an interview with the Seattle Times, Sinegal said his
age and the fact that Costco is in good shape made January the
right time to step down as CEO.
Members often recognize Sinegal when he visits stores,
though he does not have quite the cult following of another
West Coast CEO who recently announced he was stepping down.
"He is the most prominent CEO in terms of setting corporate
culture that I can recall," said Trutina's Edwards, whose firm
holds some Costco shares, though not as many as in the past
because the stock price has gone up.
"He's basically the retail Steve Jobs," she said.
However, Costco shoppers have to go elsewhere for any of
Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) iPads, iPhones or other gadgets. Sam's
Club is the exclusive warehouse chain for Apple products.
Like Jobs, who famously earned $1 a year, Sinegal has kept
his own salary constant for years and relied on stock holdings
in the company to increase his net worth.
Sinegal has earned $350,000 a year since fiscal 1999, and
Costco's board has often commented on how the company's
executives are underpaid.
It remains to be seen if that changes under Jelinek, though
he isn't answering his own phone.
A call to Jelinek's office on Thursday was answered by a
live person. Not Jelinek himself. Not even his recording.
(Reporting by Jessica Wohl, editing by Tiffany Wu)