Costco to buy remaining stake in Mexican unit

LSE-Deutsche Boerse HQ would be in London -LSE CEO
LONDON, March 3 If the merger of the London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Boerse goes ahead, it would have its head office in London as planned, LSE Chief Executive Xavier Rolet said on Friday.
June 14 Costco Wholesale Corp said it would buy the remaining 50 percent stake in its Mexican unit from joint venture partner Controladora Comercial Mexicana (CCM) for 10.7 billion pesos ($766.79 million).
Costco Mexico, which is operated by Costco Wholesale, has also declared a cash dividend of about 4.8 billion pesos ($343.98 million), to be split equally between Costco and CCM.
LONDON, March 3 If the merger of the London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Boerse goes ahead, it would have its head office in London as planned, LSE Chief Executive Xavier Rolet said on Friday.
SHANGHAI, March 3 South Korean firms are being squeezed in China, in suspected retaliation for Seoul's deployment of a U.S. missile defence system, highlighting the tools China can deploy to hit back at the corporate interests of trade partners it disagrees with.
LONDON, March 3 European shares slipped in early trading on Friday following some poor company updates, with WPP falling after painting a cautious picture about its outlook and Berendsen plunging following disappointing results.