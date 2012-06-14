Costco to buy remaining stake in Mexican unit

June 14 Costco Wholesale Corp said it would buy the remaining 50 percent stake in its Mexican unit from joint venture partner Controladora Comercial Mexicana (CCM) for 10.7 billion pesos ($766.79 million).

Costco Mexico, which is operated by Costco Wholesale, has also declared a cash dividend of about 4.8 billion pesos ($343.98 million), to be split equally between Costco and CCM.