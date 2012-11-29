版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 30日 星期五 04:29 BJT

New Issue- Costco sells $3.5 bln in 3 parts

Nov 29 Costco Wholesale Corp on
Thursday sold $3.5 billion of notes in three parts, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan were the joint
active bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: COSTCO

TRANCHE 1
AMT $1.2 BLN    COUPON 0.65 PCT    MATURITY    12/07/2015   
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 99.881   FIRST PAY   06/07/2013 
MOODY'S A1      YIELD 0.69 PCT     SETTLEMENT  12/07/2012   
S&P A-PLUS      SPREAD 35 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-PLUS     MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 5 BPS
    
TRANCHE 2
AMT $1.1 BLN    COUPON 1.125 PCT   MATURITY    12/15/2017   
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 99.98    FIRST PAY   06/15/2013 
MOODY'S A1      YIELD 1.129 PCT    SETTLEMENT  12/07/2012   
S&P A-PLUS      SPREAD 50 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-PLUS     MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 7.5 BPS
        
TRANCHE 3
AMT $1.2 BLN    COUPON 1.7 PCT     MATURITY    12/15/2019  
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 99.776   FIRST PAY   06/15/2013 
MOODY'S A1      YIELD 1.734 PCT    SETTLEMENT  12/07/2012   
S&P A-PLUS      SPREAD 70 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-PLUS     MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 10 BPS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐