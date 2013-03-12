CORRECTED-Costco quarterly profit rises 39 pct on higher membership fees

(Corrects year-ago profit number to $394 mln from $390 mln in
para 2)
March 12 Costco Wholesale Corp posted a
39 percent increase in quarterly profit, helped by increasing
sales and membership fees.
Net income was $547 million, or $1.24 per share in the
fiscal second quarter ended on Feb. 17, compared with a profit
of $394 million, or 90 cents a share, a year ago.
The company's net sales for the quarter increased eight
percent to $24.34 billion.
Membership fee revenue rose 15 percent to $528 million in
the second quarter.
(Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago and Sakthi Prasad in
Bangalore; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)