版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 6日 星期四 16:39 BJT

Costco January same-store sales beat expectations

Feb 6 Costco Wholesale Corp's January same-store sales beat market expectations, even as the warehouse club retailer recorded weak fuel prices and lower international sales in dollar terms.

Sales at stores open at least a year rose 4 percent in the four weeks ended Feb. 2, including the negative impact of gasoline sales and foreign currency.

On that basis, analysts expected same-store sales to rise 3.3 percent for the month of January, according to a Thomson Reuters poll.

January net sales grew 6 percent to $7.99 billion.

Excluding the negative impact of foreign exchange and falling gasoline prices, same-store sales rose 6 percent.

Costco, which competes with BJ's Wholesale Club Inc and Wal-Mart Stores Inc's Sam's Club, offers everyday items like bananas below supermarket prices, hoping customers will buy other goods as well. It usually prices gasoline lower than competing stations.

Besides 649 warehouses, Costco also operates online stores in the United States, Canada, UK and Mexico.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐