UPDATE 1-Costco's May same-store sales miss forecasts

May 31 Costco Wholesale Corp posted a four percent rise in comparable sales in May, falling short of analysts' forecasts, as a strong dollar hurt the value of its sales overseas.

Analysts were expecting same-store sales to increase 4.3 percent, according to Thomson Reuters Data.

International same-store sales at the largest U.S. warehouse club operator, rose three percent in May.

Net sales at the group, which currently operates 602 warehouses, rose seven percent to $7.67 billion for the four-week period ended May 27.

