Costco Wholesale posts 5 pct rise in July same-store sales

Aug 1 Costco Wholesale Corp posted a 5
percent increase in comparable store sales for the month of
July, and said that lower fuel prices along with a strong dollar
negatively impacted its results.
Excluding the effects of fuel and foreign exchange, the U.S.
retailer posted July same-store sales increase of 7 percent.
Issaquah, Washington-based Costco reported net sales of
$7.25 billion for the month of July, the four weeks ended July
29, 2012, an increase of eight percent from $6.74 billion during
the similar period last year.
Analysts had expected Costco's July sales to increase 4
percent, including the impact of fuel, according to preliminary
Thomson Reuters data. The final estimate could change when
Thomson Reuters publishes the same-store sales poll on
Wednesday.