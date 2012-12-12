Costco Q1 profit up 30 pct, beat estimates

Dec 12 Costco Wholesale Corp posted a
30 percent rise in quarterly profit, beating expectations, as
the largest U.S. warehouse club chain saw sales rise and got a
lift from higher membership fees.
Costco earned $416 million, or 95 cents per share, in its
fiscal first quarter that ended in November.
Quarterly net sales rose 9.5 percent to $23.2 billion.
Analysts, on average, were expecting first-quarter earnings
of 93 cents per share, before special items, on revenue of $23.7
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Membership fee revenue rose 14.3 percent to $511 million in
the quarter, Costco said. The Issaquah, Washington-based chain
raised fees for most U.S. and Canadian members by 10 percent on
Nov. 1, 2011.