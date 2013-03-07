Costco February same-store sales rise 6 pct, beat estimates

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 11
April 11 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 7 U.S. retailer Costco Wholesale Corp posted a 6 percent rise in comparable sales in February, beating Wall Street expectations, helped by higher fuel prices.
Analysts were expecting sales at stores open more than a year to rise 5.1 percent, including the effects of fuel and foreign exchange, according to Thomson Reuters Data.
Net sales at the largest U.S. warehouse operator rose 8 percent to $7.58 billion for the four-week period ended March 3. Sales for the 12 weeks ended Feb. 17 also increased 8 percent, to $24.34 billion.
David Sherwood, Costco's director of finance and investor relations, said in a pre-recorded conference call that the company's February sales were driven by Texas, the U.S. Southeast, Northeast and Midwest.
Internationally, Canada, Taiwan and Mexico boosted results.
Costco competes with Wal-Mart Stores Inc's Sam's Club and privately-held BJ's Wholesale.
It sells everything from groceries to car accessories.
April 11 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9.5 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Elliott Management Corp's activist campaign to shake up Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton, relies on tested U.S. shareholder activism strategies to deliver one of the hedge fund's biggest ever bets on a company. * BRITAIN RETAIL: Shoppers in Britain clamped down on their spending in early 2017 as retail sales rose at the slowest pace since
TOKYO, April 11 Toshiba Corp aims to file its twice-delayed business results on Tuesday afternoon without an endorsement from its auditors, one person familiar with the matter said, increasing the likelihood of a delisting.