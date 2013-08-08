Costco July same-store sales miss estimates

Aug 8 Costco Wholesale Corp reported
July same-store sales that missed analysts' estimates, hurt by a
stronger dollar that pulled in weak sales from its overseas
stores.
Sales at stores open at least a year rose 4 percent in the
four-week period ended August 4, including the impact of fuel
and foreign exchange.
On that basis, analysts expected same-store sales to rise
5.1 percent for the month of July, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
Foreign exchange had a negative impact on comparable sales,
the company said in a statement. (ID:nMKW40984a)
Costco, which competes with BJ's Wholesale Club Inc
and Wal-Mart Stores Inc's Sam's Club, offers everyday
items like bananas below supermarket prices, hoping customers
will buy other goods as well and usually prices gasoline lower
than competing stations.
July net sales rose 7 percent to $7.87 billion.