U.S. judge grants class status to women suing Costco

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 25 A U.S. judge certified a class action lawsuit against Costco Wholesale Corp over allegations of gender discrimination in the store's promotion practices.

The ruling on Tuesday came from U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in San Francisco federal court.

