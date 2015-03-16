Costco Canada fish import license suspended by food safety agency

TORONTO, March 16 Costco Canada's fish importing
license has been suspended, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency
said, after the federal food safety watchdog determined the
company violated the country's Fish Inspection Regulations.
The agency did not issue a recall for any products in
relation to suspension.
The CFIA, which suspended the license on February 26,
publicized the suspension on Friday, saying Costco Wholesale
Corp did not consistently apply adequate food safety
controls.
Under the penalty, the wholesale retail giant cannot import
fish products into the country until the agency is satisfied the
company has implemented the necessary changes.
The CFIA said Costco violated rules that required written
notification for each shipment of fish to an inspector either
before or within 48 hours of importing the products, and
regulations that stipulated imported fish cannot be moved
without permission.
The impact of the suspension is unclear. Costco operates 89
warehouses in Canada and reported Canadian revenue of $17.94
billion in 2014.
The company could not be immediately reached for comment.
The Canadian Press, citing an e-mail from Costco, said the
suspension came about as a result of three administrative
incidents in the last two years, impacting a limited number of
canned tuna products, and did not affect other fish products
sold.
