UPDATE 2-Costco plans chicken plant in Nebraska -local council

(Adds Pilgrims Pride comment)
By Nathan Layne and Michael Hirtzer
April 18 Costco Wholesale Corp is
considering building a poultry-processing plant in Nebraska,
according to a local development council, a move that would give
the retailer tighter control over its chicken supplies.
The facility, if built in Nebraska's Dodge County, would
create 1,100 jobs, work with local chicken farmers and invest
$180 million in the region, the Greater Fremont Development
Council said in a release dated April 14.
Costco, the third-largest U.S. retailer, could not
immediately be reached for comment.
The move would offer Costco greater control over its supply
chain at a time when food safety rules are becoming tougher,
while also allowing it to capture more of the profit margin and
respond more quickly to consumer demands, Brett Hundley, an
analyst at BB&T Capital Markets, said in a note to clients.
The Nebraska facility, to be run in partnership with
Georgia-based Crider Foods, would be the first plant of its kind
owned by Costco, Hundley said. The announcement likely
contributed to a roughly 1 percent fall in shares of Pilgrims
Pride Corp, which produces chicken for Costco in
Alabama, he said.
A Pilgrims spokesman declined to comment on any relationship
with Costco. "The construction of one chicken plant is not going
to affect our business," he said.
The plant would be part of a push for increased livestock
and poultry production in the U.S. Midwestern crop belt amid
ample feed supplies and low prices. Prices for corn and
soymeal, chicken's primary diet, fell to multi-year lows
in recent weeks, before rebounding.
Costco chose Dodge County, in eastern Nebraska, as a
"preferred site" for the plant because of the area's quality
workforce, available land, farmers willing to raise chickens and
proximity to suppliers, among other factors, the Greater Fremont
Development Council said.
Costco plans to buy 300,000 bushels of corn and 3,000 tons
of soybean meal per week from local providers, the council said.
Costco is one of the largest U.S. grocers and sells more
than 80 million rotisserie chickens a year.
It was not immediately clear whether Costco's recent pledges
to phase out the sale of meat raised with "shared-use"
antibiotics and chickens raised in cramped cages factored into
its decision to erect a plant.
Both moves are part of industry-wide trends that are shaking
up food supply chains.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne and Michael Hirtzer in Chicago;
Editing by Dan Grebler)