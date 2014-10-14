Costco enters China through Alibaba's Tmall

Oct 14 Warehouse club operator Costco Wholesale
Corp said it will make its China market debut through
the opening of an online flagship store on Alibaba Group Holding
Ltd's Tmall Global Platform, a wing of Tmall.com.
Costco's online store launch targets consumers in mainland
China. The warehouse chain's online store will initially provide
a range of products including food and healthcare product
listings at competitive prices, the company said in a statement
on Tuesday.
Costco said it will continue to introduce new products and
brands to Chinese customers while Tmall.com's warehouse store
helps to cut logistics costs and delivery time.
(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)