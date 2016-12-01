Ontario health ministry to probe alleged Costco pharmacy kickbacks

Dec 1 Costco Wholesale Corp said on
Thursday that Ontario's health ministry would launch a probe
into allegations it got illegal kickbacks from drugmakers,
becoming the Canadian province's second regulator to scrutinize
the matter.
The retailer has been informed by the Ontario Ministry of
Health and Long-Term Care that it would conduct an inspection
into its compliance with the Ontario Drug Benefit Act (ODBA) and
other regulations, a Costco executive told Reuters in an email.
"We are confident that Costco has complied with the
legislation and the regulations and we intend to co-operate
fully with the inspection," Corporate Counsel Stuart Shamis
wrote in response to questions about the probe.
The move comes two weeks after investigators at the Ontario
College of Pharmacists (OCP) said they found sufficient evidence
to indicate that two Costco pharmacy directors had sought
illegal kickbacks, sending a matter involving rebates to its
disciplinary panel for the first time since Ontario completely
banned rebates in 2013.
The provincial ministry's inspection will focus on whether
Costco has been compliant with the ODBA, the law governing
Ontario's drug benefit plan. It is separate from the OCP's
probe, which determines matters of professional misconduct.
David Jensen, a health ministry spokesman, would not comment
on Costco specifically. When asked about possible punishment, he
said the ministry's executive officer had the power to make a
company found to have received an illegal rebate pay the same
amount to the government.
The regulatory scrutiny on Costco was first triggered by a
former sales consultant for Ranbaxy Pharmaceuticals who
submitted a complaint last year to the OCP alleging that two
Costco executives sought illegal rebates of up to $1.3 million
on drugs supplied to the retailer.
In addition to Ranbaxy, which was acquired by India's Sun
Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd last year, units of Teva
Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Mylan NV and
Pharmascience Inc were also listed in the OCP's allegations as
possibly having paid rebates to Costco between April 2013 and
Dec. 31, 2015.
A Mylan spokeswoman told Reuters last month that the company
was not a subject of the OCP's probe and had cooperated with
requests for information. The other drugmakers did not respond
to requests for comment.
