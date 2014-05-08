Costco April same-store sales beat estimates

May 8 Costco Wholesale Corp said April
same-store sales rose 5 percent, helped by higher gasoline
prices.
Net sales at the largest U.S. warehouse operator rose 7
percent to $8.56 billion for the four-week period ended May 4.
Analysts expected a 3.2 percent rise in Costco's April same
store sales, including fuel sales, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
Excluding the impact of fuel and foreign exchange,
comparable sales rose 5 percent for the period.
Costco, which offers everyday items below supermarket
prices, operates 652 warehouses worldwide.
(Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil
Nair)