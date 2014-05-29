UPDATE 1-Costco third-quarter results miss estimates as costs rise

BRIEF-City Holding Co provides Q1 guidance
* City holding -sees provision for loan loss expense in q1 towards lower end of range composed of low reported for q1 of 2016 and high reported for q4 2016
(Adds analyst estimates, details)
May 28 Warehouse club operator Costco Wholesale Corp reported third-quarter results below analysts' estimates hurt by an increase in merchandise costs and other expenses.
Merchandise costs in the quarter ended May 11 rose about 7 percent to $22.55 billion while selling, general and administrative expenses rose about 8 percent.
Net income for the quarter rose to $473 million, or $1.07 per share, from $459 million, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier.
Net sales at the largest U.S. warehouse operator rose 7 percent to $25.23 billion.
Analysts on average expected a profit of $1.09 per share on revenue of $25.76 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The warehouse retailer, which sells everyday items priced lower than supermarket competitors like Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp, operates 655 warehouses worldwide. (Reporting by Arnab Sen and Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* City holding -sees provision for loan loss expense in q1 towards lower end of range composed of low reported for q1 of 2016 and high reported for q4 2016
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, April 19 The Mexican peso extended losses on Wednesday after remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump rekindled expectations of strong protectionist measures against Mexico. The peso weakened 1.4 percent to a nearly two-week low after Trump reiterated his threat to eliminate the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico if it cannot be changed. Fears that Trump's anti-trade rhetoric could pummel the Mexican economy had bat
NEW YORK, April 19 Wealthfront Inc, the digital financial advice company, will begin letting some customers borrow against their investment accounts in its first foray into lending.