UPDATE 2-Costco quarterly profit tops estimates

Dec 10 Costco Wholesale Corp reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit as increased promotions
helped the warehouse club operator deal with fierce competition.
Costco, which caters to relatively higher-income customers
than Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp,
reported a 7 percent rise in same-store sales excluding fuel.
Analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix had
expected same-store sales to increase 5.8 percent.
Net income rose to $496 million, or $1.12 per share, for
the first quarter ended Nov. 23, from $425 million, or 96 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose 7 percent to $26.28 billion. Total revenue,
which includes membership fees, rose 7 percent to $26.87
billion.
Analysts on average expected a profit of $1.09 per share on
revenue of $26.92 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Costco's shares were up by $1 at $144.04 in premarket
trading. Up to Tuesday's close, shares of the Issaquah,
Washington-based company had risen 20 percent this year. The
Nasdaq Composite Index had risen 12.6 percent.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Rishika Sadam in
Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)