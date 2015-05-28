Costco third-qtr comparable sales fall 1 percent

May 27 Warehouse club operator Costco Wholesale
Corp reported a decline in quarterly comparable sales,
hurt by gasoline price deflation and a stronger dollar that
reduced value of sales from overseas markets.
Comparable sales at outlets open more than one year declined
1 percent in the quarter, including fuel and foreign currency
impacts. This was below the 0.7 percent growth expected by
analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $516
million, or $1.17 per share in the third quarter ended May 10
from $473 million, or $1.07 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 1 percent to $25.52 billion.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Yashaswini Swamynathan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)