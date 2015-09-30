Costco 4th-quarter comparable-store sales fall 1 pct

Sept 29 Costco Wholesale Corp reported a fall in comparable-store sales for a second straight quarter as a stronger dollar reduced the value of sales from overseas markets.

Comparable sales, including fuel and foreign currency impacts, fell 1 percent in the fiscal fourth quarter ended Aug. 30. Analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix had expected a drop of 1 percent.

Net income attributable to Costco rose 10 percent to $767 million, or $1.73 per share, in the quarter, from $697 million, or $1.58 per share, a year earlier.

