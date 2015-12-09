CORRECTED-Costco comparable-store sales fall as dollar hurts (Dec. 8)

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 20
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.08 percent ahead of the cash market open.
(Corrects paragraph 3 in Dec. 8 story to say net income attributable to the company fell, not rose)
Dec 8 Costco Wholesale Corp reported a fall in comparable-store sales for the third straight quarter as a stronger dollar reduced the value of sales from overseas markets.
Comparable sales, including fuel and foreign currency impacts, fell 1 percent in the first quarter ended Nov. 22, 2015. Analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix had expected growth of 0.3 percent.
Net income attributable to the company fell to $480 million, or $1.09 per share, from $496 million, or $1.12 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* CTT will be tier-1 supplier to Boeing and the CTT products will be offered as supplier furnished equipment in the 777X catalogue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, Jan 20 China has allowed its five biggest banks to temporarily lower the amount of money that they must hold as reserves to relieve pressure in its financial system as demand for cash surges ahead of the Lunar New year holiday, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.