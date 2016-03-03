Costco quarterly earnings miss estimates

March 2 Costco Wholesale Corp reported lower-than-expected quarterly earnings, hurt by lower traffic in January and a strong dollar.

Net income attributable to Costco rose to $546 million, or $1.24 per share, in the second quarter ended Feb. 14, from $598 million, or $1.35 per share, a year earlier.

The company was expected to report earnings of $1.28 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The warehouse club retailer's revenue rose 2.6 percent to $28.17 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)