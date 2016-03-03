Costco quarterly earnings miss estimates

BRIEF-Takata says has nothing to disclose after report on restructuring
* has nothing to disclose after report on restructuring Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 2 Costco Wholesale Corp reported lower-than-expected quarterly earnings, hurt by lower traffic in January and a strong dollar.
Net income attributable to Costco rose to $546 million, or $1.24 per share, in the second quarter ended Feb. 14, from $598 million, or $1.35 per share, a year earlier.
The company was expected to report earnings of $1.28 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The warehouse club retailer's revenue rose 2.6 percent to $28.17 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
WELLINGTON, Jan 19 New Zealand accounting software firm Xero Ltd said on Thursday that its chairman, Chris Liddell, would resign after accepting a position advising U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.
Jan 18 Despite recent changes at banks such as faster promotions intended to retain employees, many firms are still in danger of losing top talent, according to a new report.